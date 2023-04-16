I read with interest the April 5 LNP | LancasterOnline article concerning the dedication of the Mount Joy Post Office in memory of Harold Billow (“World II hero honored”).

It made me think of another survivor of the Malmedy Massacre during the Battle of the Bulge. Robert “Sketch” Mearig, of Lititz, also survived. Sketch was our mail carrier for many years when I was growing up in Lititz.

He also was the local historian, a source of information and wisdom about everything Lititz. My uncle, Gerald Shannon, who was from Williamsport, served in the unit (all Pennsylvanians). They truly were the “Greatest Generation.”

Matt Shannon

Washington, D.C.