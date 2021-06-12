Regarding the April 1 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Martic eyed for plant,” about the proposed hydrogen manufacturing plant:

In my view, hydrogen is not a green fuel. It takes more energy to produce via electrolysis than it provides.

Drinkable water is a scarce resource, and it will become more scarce.

And, no, the hydrogen doesn’t recombine with oxygen to recreate the water volume lost. Yes, the conservation of mass principle applies, but it is not going to return to its previous form.

Then you have the safety aspect to consider. Hydrogen can be much more volatile than gasoline; it requires the use of bonding wires and much more caution to transfer. Imagine your average fender bender, but with a hydrogen leak instead of a gasoline leak.

In my view, the proposed plant in Martic Township is not worth the hazards that come with it. Plus, using life-sustaining clean water as a fuel source doesn’t make sense.

Kevin Anderson

Coatesville

Chester County