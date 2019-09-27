It’s the first cup of covfefe in the morning, then to my doorstep to retrieve The Trump Times. Yes, The Trump Times, that beacon of truth in a sea of fake news.
I see Hurricane Dorian was kept from hitting Alabama by detonating a thermonuclear device in its midst. Truly the brainchild of a stable genius. That hurricane drifted harmlessly out to sea, but later picked up strength and slammed into Greenland with full radioactive fury. I’ll bet the Danes wish they had sold us that piece of real estate when they had the chance.
On our southern border, I see that the Mexicans are busy at work constructing our wall. It’s amazing what a dedicated group of criminals, drug dealers and rapists can do when they put their minds to it.
In the Mideast we have peace breaking out all over, due to Jared Kushner's diplomacy. It’s amazing the versatility of that guy, although I believe he had some help from Vice President Mike Pounce.
In other news, the Korean peninsula is now nuclear-free, China has been brought to her knees by the trade war, and Russia has stopped meddling in our elections.
I don’t know about you, but I’m a bit tired of winning. Candidate Trump said that would happen. I can see why vast crowds attend his rallies. Not unlike his inauguration. Signs saying “2020,” some even saying “2024.” Heck, why stop there? When you’ve got “the chosen one” as your leader, keep him for life!
Phil Holzinger
Lancaster