A good recession? As a frequent contributor to this newspaper’s Letters pages, I know that you have fact-checkers on staff. Where was the fact-checking before you published Michelle Singletary’s syndicated column (“7 ways to benefit from recession”) in the Money section of the Oct. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline?

No, I’m not talking about how elitist, condescending and out of touch I believe most of her assertions were. (Europe is more affordable, she writes! Most people are worrying about putting gas in their car, paying their electric bill and putting food on the table. I doubt they are looking at package deals to visit the wine country of Tuscany.)

I am referring to the first item in her column: “Housing prices may finally come down to reasonable levels.” Let me fact-check it for you. Two years ago, if you applied for a $250,000 mortgage at 2.5% (the rate at that time), your payment would have been about $988 per month.

Singletary is correct in noting that same house might now have a reduced price. Today, you might only need a $200,000 mortgage. But at today’s rate of 7%, your monthly payment on that would be about $1,334. That’s a significant increase that would make housing even less affordable.

In my view, Singletary’s column was a feeble and disingenuous attempt to run interference on the Biden administration’s destructive economic policy and to “put lipstick on the pig” that a recession really is.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township