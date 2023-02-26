The Feb. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Beaver County plant endangers the state” highlighted the hazardous emissions coming from the Shell ethane cracker plant in Beaver County and the threat to health.

Equally troubling, in my view, is the plant’s capacity to produce up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets per year, when our world is already drowning in plastic.

Plastic does not decompose. Less than 10% of plastic is recycled, so most of the 9.1 billion U.S. tons of plastic produced since the 1950s are still with us. This plastic has been breaking down into smaller and smaller particles that are contaminating our water and soil, entering the food chain and our bodies.

While individuals can eliminate single-use plastic products like plastic grocery bags — used for an average of 12 minutes but lasting for more than 500 years — we need mass action. We need stores that will phase out single-use plastic packaging. We need restaurants that will skip the single-use plastic. We need dry cleaning businesses that will move beyond single-use plastics.

We need the world’s three biggest plastic polluters — Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestle — to stop using the single-use plastic packaging that is clogging our oceans, waterways and landfills and filling our air with toxic chemicals when it is burned in incinerators.

And we need our legislators to pass bills that ban many of the most common sources of single-use plastic pollution all at once, in order to get our plastics problem under control. Vermont and New Jersey have recently passed such laws. It can be done!

Nita Landis

East Lampeter Township