What a pleasant surprise to see the Sing-Out Lancaster articles (“Musical Movement”) in the Sept. 29 Sunday LNP!
My wife (Sue Bowman) and I are proud to have been two of the original members (Day 1 to the final day).
Ours (50 years on Sept. 13) is just one of several marriages resulting from a busy practice and show schedule that did not leave much time for outside social activities.
It was a great experience to perform with so many giving, caring youth and adult advisers, but a big thank-you is needed for the many show-goers who supported us through the years. We are still amazed remembering how (and where) 32,000 audience members parked, considering there was no Park City mall across Route 30 from Long’s Park.
Thank you for the articles, and I hope the cast members stay (or get) in touch!
Jeff Holliday
Warwick Township