After reading the LNP | LancasterOnline editorials on May 12 (“Questions”) and May 13 (“More questions”), I think it’s time for LNP | LancasterOnline to put its money where its mouth is. I do not consider your product to be essential or life-sustaining. So do the right thing. Shut down your presses, lay off your employees, turn off the lights and lock your doors. Let your employees go home and hunker down with no idea of what their futures hold. Never mind the fact that LNP | LancasterOnline has been around for hundreds of years. Don’t be selfish. Think of the lives you may be saving!

There is a simple solution to most of the problems we face with this virus, and it does not have to get political, like the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board made it. And we certainly do not need the government treating most of us like children.

Quite simply, if you are at risk or scared, stay home. No one is making you leave your home. Everything you need to live can be delivered to you. But keep in mind that New York reported recently that 66% of new cases were among people who stayed home.

Let those who are low-risk, not scared, willing to assume some risk and willing to act responsibly have their lives and jobs back. The hospitals here are not overwhelmed, which is one reason we shut down. There is a commonsense solution, but there does not seem be too much of that going around these days.

Bill Ulrich

Manheim