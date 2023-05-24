I read with interest the May 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Concerned parents are being vilified” and wish to thank the writer for his eloquent letter. It is long past time for the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, and for all media, to stop vilifying those with differing beliefs, using such terms as “hate” and “-phobic.”

In a similar vein, school board members continue to sit in a hot seat, attempting to meet the needs and wishes of a very small number of transgender students while not harming the opportunity for those who were assigned female at birth to play sports on an even playing field.

I cannot imagine a transgender female wishing to use her strength advantage to win a race, resulting in a hollow victory. Rather, I do believe that transgender people have the same need to feel included as their peers.

When my daughter competed on swim teams, the outer pool lane or lanes were used for exhibition swimmers. Exhibition swimmers’ times did not affect the competition. Track and field, cross country and any other sport scored individually could also include exhibition lanes, giving transgender females the needed physical fitness and a feeling of well-being.

Implementing this option to offer physical fitness and well-being to all students without harming the competitive scores of those who were assigned female at birth seems to be a viable solution. Could it really be this simple?

Ginny Morse

Clay Township