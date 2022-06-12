I enjoyed and appreciated the column by The New York Times’ David Brooks in the June 5 Perspective section (“Tips for making your life happier, more rewarding”).

Your suggestion to share a personal “life hack” in a letter was an excellent way to help readers enhance Brooks’ extensive list of “bits of golden wisdom.”

So, here is my simple recipe:

1. Go for a walk and take your smartphone!

2. Look for God’s gifts that are free!

3. Snap a picture of nature’s great beauty!

4. Keep it as a reminder of his love for thee!

I have been utilizing the recipe for the past three weeks, and it has made quite a difference on my morning walks. I am now seeing and appreciating much more of nature’s splendor. Seeking a new, free “gift” to photograph each day has made a big difference in my enthusiasm for early morning walks.

I only take one picture each morning. It’s one that, in some ways, actually seems to find me. At the end of the week, I review each picture and always smile, knowing that my daily walks were enhanced by the richness of God’s natural gifts. And, best of all, these gifts were free!

I am pleased to share this small bit of personal wisdom as an addition to Brooks’ fine list of life hacks.

Sam Frankhouser

Ephrata