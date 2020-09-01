Simple and to the point (letter) Sep 1, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I am considerate. I am intelligent.I wear a mask.Period. What about you?Mary Beth ShenkManor Township Today's Top Stories Cocalico's Hannah Custer, Manheim Township's Sydney Witwer compete in Under Armour All-American lacrosse event 1 hr ago Here are which restaurants opened and closed in Lancaster County in August [dining out] 2 hrs ago Lancaster theater co-founder remembers 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman as ‘an exemplary human being’ 2 hrs ago Anchor Lancaster is new name of breakfast program feeding the hungry since 1985 2 hrs ago COVID-19 hits close to home as several Lancaster County schools kick off 2020-21 2 hrs ago North Museum launches on-site program for students learning online 2 hrs ago Homeschoolers to go ‘Out on the Trail' at Hershey Gardens event Sept. 8 2 hrs ago 11 super sophomores to watch, plus news, notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 1 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Pandemic Mask Health