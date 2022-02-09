Every cloud has a silver lining.

We’ve all heard this. Many of us believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a cloud over our lives. Yes, it has presented numerous challenges and, in too many cases, tragedy.

But my household has found a silver lining. In previous years, we were hit every winter with colds, sore throats, nagging coughs and sometimes even bronchitis and pneumonia.

However, during the years we’ve been responsibly wearing masks to protect ourselves and others against COVID-19, we have experienced no winter ailments.

In our opinion, wearing a mask in public (even when not “required”) is far less of an inconvenience than enduring our typical winter illnesses. It just makes sense. We may choose to continue this practice indefinitely during the winter months.

J.L. Heinsey

Ephrata