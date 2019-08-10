History will record that one of America’s darkest and most dangerous days was Election Day, November 2016.
The result was a president elected who was not the people’s choice but a “Put-in” to office with welcomed help from a foreign country to serve the chosen few.
We now have a real issue in this country.
Our Constitution is being circumvented and attacked.
Our democracy, rule of law and freedom of the press are also all under attack.
We have total disrespect for what the Statue of Liberty stands for.
Racism and anti-immigrant rhetoric get a free pass.
Trumpism is so like (David) Duke-ism. My history students say this.
If we remain silent, we are all complicit in the downfall of this great country.
Speak up. Do you all want to be classed as cowards? Remember history is recording all your actions. Facts are facts.
M.P. Brennan
Lititz