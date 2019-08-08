What is wrong with us? Why are we tolerating mass shootings that are increasing in frequency all the time? This is not happening in other countries, only here in the U.S. Other countries have reacted swiftly to single mass shootings and have successfully prevented further attacks. Why can’t we?
We do not have more mental illness than other countries. We do not have more violent video games than other countries. What we do have is more guns. We need stricter gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons. Will that prevent all gun violence? Probably not, but if we can do something to prevent some, then shouldn’t we?
If you’re OK with children being massacred in their schools, with families being shot while shopping for school supplies in their local Walmart, or with innocent people being gunned down while worshipping in their churches and synagogues, then fine, remain silent.
By your silence, you’re saying this is OK. But if this sickens you, then please speak up. Bombard your senators and representatives with phone calls and emails. We are all needed in order to make a difference. Silence is acceptance.
Connie Hershey
Rapho Township