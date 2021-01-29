I am asking U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to offer his resignation immediately to Congress. By Smucker not speaking out strongly against the reckless and seditious behavior of then-President Donald Trump, concerning his perceived inciting of the domestic terrorists and giving them veiled directions to invade and damage the U.S. Capitol building, Smucker and others with similar warped political ideologies have enabled Trump to make a mockery of the democratic principles of our republic.

In doing so, Smucker must bear part of the blame for the attack on the “People’s House” and subsequently accept partial blame for the deaths of five people, one being a police officer who was trying to protect the Capitol against the terrorists.

In failing to show one ounce of courage against the actions of Trump and his violent mob, Smucker, in my view, traded his soul to Trump for a free ride in Trump’s former plane, Air Force One. It wasn’t 30 pieces of silver, but very comparable. In his explanation to the public concerning his invalid argument about Pennsylvania’s election results, as well as his comments on the Capitol attack, Smucker stayed within the boundaries of truthfulness about as much as his “King,” Donald Trump, does.

Smucker, on Jan. 1, I emailed you about your position concerning our “fake” elections and our nation. The same day, I got an email from you stating that you would get back to me ASAP about my concerns. I have yet to hear from you. But judging by your record of getting back to constituents, I guess that I shouldn’t hold my breath.

Richard L. Hibshman

East Hempfield Township