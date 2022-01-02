In this time of political division in our country, this is an apolitical letter. In the Akron and Ephrata areas, I have seen signs about our current president having “DEM”-entia, including a picture showing the president with a confused look on his face.

The use of dementia in an attempt to be humorous is highly offensive! I have family and friends who are dealing with differing degrees of dementia. The toll it takes on families and caregivers — not to mention the millions of families who are sadly dealing with dementia in their lives — is not humorous in any way.

Would we make fun of political opponents who are dealing with cancer or heart disease? I should hope we are not living in that type of society.

I hope and pray that our society has not become so desensitized that these types of signs are acceptable.

Again, this is an apolitical letter, and I hope that our society can come together and that writing these types of signs can become a thing of the past!

Steve Montpetit

Akron