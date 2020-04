I went out our front door on a recent morning and noticed an intense blue cloudless sky that I haven’t seen since 2001. That year, all commercial flights were grounded as the World Trade Center collapsed. Now, due to COVID-19, we’ve stopped much of the auto and airline travel.

Within days, the atmosphere has cleared. It’s ironic that it takes disasters to remind us of the beautiful Earth we once had and could have again if we really try.

Chuck Williams

Lebanon