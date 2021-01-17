I was sickened by the ugly spectacle of rioting mobs of people attacking the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. They were there to destroy, to vandalize and to disrupt the process that our Constitution demands and stands for. That was an insurrection that we witnessed in real time. We should all look at those scenes in disgust.

And why were they there? They all believed the lies and disinformation from the highest office of the land — the president of the United States. Many of our Republican U.S. senators and House members — even some from Pennsylvania — played a political game and allowed those lies and misinformation to grow and fester. They allowed the distortions to spread unchecked.

I believe that those lawmakers knew the truth. Our president urged his supporters to march on the center of our American government. We watched as mobs stormed our Capitol, bent on destroying our democracy.

What disturbs me even more is that — after all the hours of unbelievable mayhem, deaths and even the murder of a Capitol Police officer and when safety was once more restored — most of these same senators and House members, including some from Pennsylvania, still played their political game. Shame.

The president must be made accountable, along with those enablers. Rioters must be held accountable.

Then we must heal. Can we?

Linda L. Kopf

West Lampeter Township