The huge headline on Page A1 of the May 5 LNP | LancasterOnline, “ ‘Choking on my rage,’ ” which is a quote from an anti-life demonstrator, sickened me.

A dear unborn baby must choke, fight and cry as its body is torn apart in an abortion. Will that make the headlines of LNP | LancasterOnline? This is unspeakable evil, in my view. God help us!

Shirley Cressman

West Lampeter Township