I watch the news faithfully and read the newspaper daily. I try to watch different news channels to get a different perspective on issues. Recently, I saw the disgusting videos of police officers in New York getting doused with buckets of water and one officer being struck in the head with a bucket.
When I watched the “NBC Nightly News,” I didn't see or hear one mention of this video. However, I did see a video of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents breaking the window of a vehicle because the immigrant here illegally who was inside refused to cooperate.
Truthfully, I am sick of the bias against law enforcement in this country. No wonder young men and women are hesitant to enter this profession, and, sadly, standards are being lowered. I recently read where classes are going to be held to assist recruits with taking the entrance examinations. Good luck with that.
Finally, my heart goes out to the victims and families of the recent mass shootings. I know all the politicians will use these tragedies to try to further their agendas. However, if there is one thing I learned in my 41 years in law enforcement, it is you can’t stop crazy.
Randy L. Herman
Manor Township