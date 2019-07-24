I’m fed up with left-wing liberals, millennials and Democrats.
Nancy Pelosi went on TV to tell immigrants here illegally — including individuals who have gone through a legal process that declared they should be deported — to refuse to answer the door unless Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a search warrant.
Democrats running for their party’s nomination for president all raised their hands to extend health care to immigrants here illegally. I and other Americans have had to pay for ours.
As an American citizen and property owner, if I commit a crime I’ll either get fined, get sued or face possible jail time. Millennials having no property don’t get this concept.
President Donald Trump suggested sending immigrants in the U.S. illegally to sanctuary cities, but liberals balked at that. Pelosi’s district is San Francisco, and what a mess it is. California is facing fiscal uncertainty, yet its governor is offering immigrants living there illegally health care.
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer suggested a military parade in 2014, yet when Trump suggested one, it was wrong. Barack Obama, before becoming president, voted for a wall and said we needed to control our borders. Hypocrisy at its best.
And for all the Democrats who have sympathy for immigrants here illegally, how about the immigrants who went through the system legally? The irony of all this is that Democrats, such as Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pelosi, are rich and are telling their followers that the Republicans are the ones benefiting from the system. Time to wake up to reality.
John Nickle
Manheim Township