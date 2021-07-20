Some activists claim that voter ID laws will disenfranchise legitimate voters because some people don’t have valid ID. The corollary of their claim is that those same persons must be unable to do other common activities that also require valid ID.

A person must show valid ID to apply for a car loan, car insurance or a driver’s license; transfer the title of a privately purchased car; relicense a car in a state one moved into; buy an Amtrak ticket; pass through airport security; apply for a passport; buy alcohol, tobacco, medical marijuana or a firearm; rent a lane at a commercial shooting range; apply for a permit to carry a concealed weapon; apply for a mortgage on a house; close on a house one bought without a loan; get a job with a large company; take a preemployment drug test; open a checking account; cash a check at a bank; get a professional license as a doctor or lawyer; apply for a business license; have a document notarized; enlist in the military; get a marriage license; and take part in other activities.

Black persons and members of other minority communities routinely participate in the above activities all the time. A requirement to show valid ID to vote will not disenfranchise legitimate voters.

John deGroot

Manheim Township