A good definition of respect is “showing that someone or something is important through your words and actions.” Unfortunately, many people think that respect is something that has to be earned. They have the “I’ll respect you only if you respect me” attitude.

May I suggest that everyone deserves respect, regardless of whether they choose to respect others, because every person is a miracle.

May I also suggest that every person who is disrespectful to others is really saying “I need help.” They need help because they don’t understand that being disrespectful doesn’t help them or the person they are disrespecting.

The huge amount of disrespect in our society, as well as the tremendous damage that it does, are clear indicators that it’s time for all of us to unite and take positive respectful action.

It’s time for all parents to raise their children to respect their job (which right now is to be a student), others and themselves. It’s time for all schools to have a plan to teach, encourage and recognize respect. Only by uniting will we be able to create a society where everyone is respected — a society that we all can be proud of.

Jim Wegert

Manheim Township