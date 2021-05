If you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance states that you don’t have to wear a mask inside a store (unless mask-wearing is required by law or by the private business).

Do you really think that all people will tell the truth?

Are you kidding me?

Make them show the vaccine card they got. To me, it is better safe than sorry. Show your card.

lf you can wear a mask, you can show your card.

Steve Vogel

Oxford