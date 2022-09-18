The legal system of the United States, based on the rule of law, requires that if you suspect that a crime has been committed you must present a preponderance of verifiable evidence to support the claim.

For nearly two years, former President Donald Trump has claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him because it was fraudulent. He has garnered support based on this Big Lie.

It is past time that we insist that Trump and the MAGA supporters lay their cards on the table. Put up or shut up.

Several of the highest-profile Trump supporters have claimed that they have the evidence, but they have never revealed it. Why not? Because, in my view, it doesn’t exist.

If the evidence exists, identify the perpetrators, document the evidence and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. Don’t try to continue to gaslight us with conspiracy theories, speculation, fantasy thoughts or your belief that “there was no way Trump could lose.”

If there was evidence, surely it would have been revealed by someone after nearly two years of audits and intensive investigation. Absolutely no evidence has been presented to show that there was extensive fraud.

Trump lost the election because Biden received more votes. End of story. Lies have a way of taking root. Repeating a lie over and over does not make it true.

History will reveal that the damage done by the former president to our democracy and the American way of life will be felt for years, if not decades.

Jim Bishop

Landisville