To John and Jane Q. Public:

We, the nonmedical workers who are out daily providing you access to establishments that are deemed essential, need to remind you about respect.

We are not stupid. We are fearful of the virus, also. We have children. We have elderly relatives. We ourselves have medical conditions that make us more vulnerable. Yet we are privileged to have employment at businesses that have remained open.

However, many of you are not aware of the extra sanitation work it requires and the extra work involved in keeping these places open. We have round-the-clock schedules we are trying to maintain for your safety and ours.

And still we are insulted, talked down to, and treated with disdain. To many of you, it’s just a job. And you might think it’s a lower-status job than yours, but it’s worthy of respect nonetheless.

We showed up to do these jobs. So please stop complaining when we have to do our jobs. Many of us have had to pick up extra shifts and are exhausted. Don’t expect a cashier to figure out your age when you have a mask on. Don’t expect that cashier not to be worried about whether you, behind a mask, are there to buy something or rob the store.

We get it. We know you’re tired of being at home. We know some of you are not working and are stressed. But don’t think it’s OK to come out and treat those who have a job to do so badly.

Lisa Saavedra

East Cocalico Township