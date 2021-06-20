On May 30, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1008 had our Memorial Day ceremony at our Vietnam Veteran Memorial at Greenwood Cemetery.

The ceremony included the laying of the wreath, folding of the flag, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. This year, we remembered our 11 members who have died since 2009. Their names were read aloud, one by one, with a bell rung between each name. Then the people in attendance were asked to mention someone they knew who served in the military. The bell rang for each of these names.

Also in attendance was Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who presented the chapter with a new American flag, which will be utilized in the future. He gave a short but very sincere speech and mentioned people he knew who also went to serve our nation’s call, and he started to break up a little, with tears in his eyes.

The day was about those who served this great nation when called, and politics was not part of this agenda. Congressman Smucker personally knew what the ceremony was about and followed the unwritten script.

All in attendance were thankful for his speech. Smucker made it clear that he understood the ultimate sacrifice made by those remembered on that day. And he acknowledged how those who have served and those who wear the uniform today have answered the call of defending our freedom.

Michael Kunitsky

Elizabethtown