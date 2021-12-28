Letters to the editor

It continues to baffle me how anyone can take a position of ignoring or denying the reality of COVID-19 and its variant forms.

As father of a wonderful woman with a severely compromised immune system and the uncle of a wonderful grandniece with lupus who was diagnosed with COVID-19, I plead with all of you to get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask.

Not doing so irresponsibly and randomly endangers those around you. Some will escape. Some will get sick. Some will die.

Steve Alderfer

Manor Township

