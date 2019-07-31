I just read the July 26 Together piece “Trailblazers.” Way to go Colin Zucchi, Eric Willetts, Justin Wingenroth and Aaron Hershberger. And a big cheer to Kelly Withum and Ephrata borough. I have never been a mountain biker and, at 87, I plan to keep my wheels on the “rails to trails.”
Prior to moving to this area, I lived in the Wyoming Valley and often rode my bike on the levee trail along the Susquehanna between Wyoming and Kingston. One day I noticed that a bike trail with uneven surfaces had been constructed on the river side. Shortly thereafter I read in the newspaper that it had been constructed by a group of teenagers, and the powers that be had arranged to have it destroyed. Insurance was the reason given.
I’m so pleased to read that, in the case of Ephrata, the teens are seeing their work is appreciated.
Clint Spiegel
Elizabethtown