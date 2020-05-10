It really is refreshing to see all the appreciation that has been directed toward our first responders these past few months. However, it puzzles me why must we have a crisis to realize how important these true heroes are.

After 9/11, such praise was thrust upon our first responders. However, after a while this praise once again faded and turned to animosity.

The police were once again vilified and crucified in the media concerning the Michael Brown case and the Eric Garner case. Black Lives Matter became the hip movement, and disdain for police was on the rise.

The media once again returned, in my view, to their old ways of covering every negative aspect concerning first responders. I only hope that when this crisis passes, the real heroes will not be forgotten.

May 6 was the start of National Nurses Week, and National Police Week starts today. These people — along with doctors, firefighters, emergency medical responders, truck drivers and all the other workers in this country — are the true heroes.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Not someone who can shoot a basketball, hit a baseball or throw a football. And definitely not someone who plays a part in a movie or on television.

Let’s remember our first responders all the time, not just in a time of crisis.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township