We live in America! It is my opinion that no entity or person should have the right to mandate that a person inject into their arm a drug that has only been authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

If my livelihood, in supporting my family, depended upon that forced drug, I would engage in a major-league battle for damages, including punitive damages!

I believe there are federal laws, beside the U.S. Constitution, that protect “we the people.”

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township