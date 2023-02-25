I’m replying to the writer of the Feb. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Christians should rely on the Bible.” I want to remind the writer of some biblical morals that he missed.

He writes that the following “will not inherit the kingdom of God,” according to I Corinthians 6:9-10: “the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor those habitually drunk, nor verbal abusers, nor swindlers.”

Does the writer realize that he has missed some moral codes in the Bible? Leviticus 25 states that we can enslave people if they are purchased from neighboring nations. Exodus 21 states that parents are allowed to sell their daughters into slavery. Leviticus 15 states that a man is not allowed contact with a woman while she is in her time of “uncleanness.”

Sins that the Bible states were punishable by death include striking one’s parents, cursing one’s parents, working on the Sabbath, adultery and, seemingly, premarital sex. Can the letter writer say whether we are obligated to turn in such “criminals” for execution?

Are Christians really commanded to follow the Bible for moral conduct? What does Jesus say about those who will “inherit the kingdom of God”? He warns against gaining riches, divorce and judging others, but he says nothing about homosexuality being a sin. I wonder why? I think the letter writer is confused. Can anyone help?

Don Mast

New Holland