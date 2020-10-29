Oh, how joyful we will be when Joe Biden wins the election! Based on his ads and the mailbox full of flyers I receive, the day he takes office, with a wiggle of his nose the coronavirus will be vanquished!

The next nose wiggle will provide free health care for all. Another nose wiggle will provide free college and/or good-paying jobs to those who want them. The national debt will quickly be paid down, too.

All the money for these things will come from the awful, big, greedy corporations. Hmm, I wonder where they get their money? Well, no matter, as long as it doesn’t come from me!

One last item — a personal note. I own a pretty nice bridge in New York that I will sell for a really low price. Contact me if interested.

Larry Cramer

Manor Township