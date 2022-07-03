“No man in this country is above the law; not even the president.’’

This commonly voiced sentiment is not enshrined in any historical document.

Indeed, a recent American tradition (since the 1972 Watergate break-in) has been the exact opposite of the sentiment. During lengthy congressional hearings, it was conclusively proven that President Richard M. Nixon directly orchestrated from the Oval Office a burglary for which others, including his own attorney general, were incarcerated. Nixon’s only punishment was banishment to his Pacific Coast villa.

President William J. Clinton was proven to have committed perjury during a federal inquiry for which he was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, but he was permitted by the U.S. Senate to remain in office.

And now we have endured President Donald J. Trump’s insurrection. If there was a national scale to weigh perfidy, I don’t suppose there would be a crime more worthy of a trip to Rikers Island.

So why do we allow our commanders in chief who commit crimes to remain at large? I suspect it is because we do not want to become like those countries that have a tradition in which a new regime routinely rounds up the preceding government officials for “crimes against the people.” And so we tolerate gross malfeasance for the sake of national stability.

However, at some point the American people may find the cost of keeping Lady Justice’s blindfold in place a price too steep to pay.

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township