America’s biggest oil companies made massive profits last year: ExxonMobil, $55.7 billion; Chevron, $36.5 billion. Combined, that’s enough money to give every man, woman and child in America about $300 apiece.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States this month has been about $3.45.

In comparison, the current cost of a gallon of gas in Venezuela is about 8 cents!

How is this possible? In 1976, the Venezuelan oil industry was nationalized. Just something to think about.

William Loercher

Manheim