Whether you agree that President Donald Trump’s decision to delay funds for Ukraine was motivated by his personal interests rather than a genuine interest in corruption, we should all be concerned with his sweeping defiance of lawful subpoenas and requests for relevant documents issued by the House of Representatives.
The second impeachment article, obstruction of justice, is intended to challenge the arbitrary and unprecedented assertion of power by the president. If Congress cannot enforce its authority to provide oversight of the executive, it cannot hold any president accountable in the future for any actions. This is not a partisan issue; it goes to the heart of the principle of separation of powers established by the U.S. Constitution.
Eric Kearsley
West Lampeter Township