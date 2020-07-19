Given the COVID-19 pandemic, I would hope that Lancaster County school superintendents will carefully weigh their decision whether to reopen schools this fall.

I feel certain that many of the meetings regarding this decision are being held online, so those attending are safe at home rather than in an enclosed room with others — safe from being infected.

Sure, any decision to reopen will include masks and social distancing, but for teachers to enforce this will be like herding cats. Children are required to be inoculated from the measles, chicken pox, etc., but this virus has no cure or deterrent, so children may become carriers and possibly infect those at home.

If anyone becomes infected at school, God forbid, will that school then close so tracing can begin? If so, tracing will become a nightmare and students will be back to at-home learning.

We all pray that a medically sound vaccine or treatment is soon developed to prevent or cure this deadly disease. But until then, I implore the school districts to keep the doors closed and continue to educate students online until we get the all-clear signal.

Tom Smith

Rapho Township