Short verse about president (letter)
Jun 5, 2020

When Trump believes that he's under attack,
He sneers then he thinks: I must fight back!
So, he will go to any length,
Confusing cruelty with strength.
He'll insult and bully right up to the max.

Barbara Wank
and David Wank
Lancaster