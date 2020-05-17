Short tribute to mothers (letter) May 17, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print The world’s greatest mom can be extolled by her mate, characterized by her children, compared to the cookies she bakes, wonderful to all for goodness sakes.Dave Welden Warwick Township Today's Top Stories Senior life: Searching for meaning, and reaching out, amid the pandemic [column] 1 hr ago I Know a Story: 5 friends and a windy day at a Penn State cattle barn [column] 1 hr ago Buchanan's presidential carriage returned home to Wheatland in 1970 [Lancaster That Was] 1 hr ago L-L, Berks football merger: Increase to travel costs would be minimal, L-L school officials say 1 hr ago 'Business will never be the same:' Merchants face an uncertain future in downtown Lancaster 2 hrs ago Encounter with a chipmunk leads to Just Because card line [photos] 2 hrs ago Residents fear loss of public use of 2,000-acre Octoraro Reservoir property 2 hrs ago The Costume Institute's exhibit, not the Met Gala, is what I'll miss this summer [column] 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Mother Mother's Day Children Partner