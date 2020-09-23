Short thoughts on this moment (letter) Sep 23, 2020 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Scalia. Obama. Garland. McConnell. Contempt. RBG. McConnell. Hypocrisy. United States. Teetering on the edge. Vote. Vote. Vote.John Devlin Conestoga Today's Top Stories Harmonize Lancaster brings together dozens of Lancaster musicians for weeklong virtual festival 37 min ago How are corn mazes made? Lancaster's maize masters share how it's done 37 min ago Johnny Weir's Lady Gaga tango keeps him in 'Dancing With the Stars' contest for another week 37 min ago Columbia's key is slowing down Pequea Valley's Tony Lazar: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 23 37 min ago COVID-19 hospital admissions in Lancaster fall to lowest number since March 37 min ago Indecent exposure on Main Street, $13,600 worth of stolen cigarettes, Target theft: Lancaster County Police Log: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 37 min ago State police investigating Lancaster County radio satellite shot more than 200 times 37 min ago Pipeline builders pay $700,000 for violations during construction of Atlantic Sunrise 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Antonin Scalia Barack Obama Merrick Garland Mitch Mcconnell Ruth Bader Ginsburg