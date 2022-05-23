Short-term rentals provide income for the property owner and a lodging venue for tourists and others who need a place to stay for a short time period. Obviously, these are favorable attributes. They are a perfect fit for commercial and mixed-use districts. But I believe they are not appropriate for residential districts. They are businesses and should be treated as such.

Some studies have determined that short-term rentals can change the quality of life for residents and be detrimental to the common good of the neighborhood. Complaints regarding litter, illegal parking and noise disturbances are high in communities with short-term rentals. Living in an area where there are three short-term rentals within a block radius, I can attest to that being possible. These rentals have self check-in and self check-out. No one is there to monitor behavior or verify the number of guests. Hopefully, there won’t be a tragedy like the one that recently occurred at a short-term rental in Pittsburgh.

Short-term rentals have an impact on rising housing prices, which increases property taxes for the entire neighborhood. They contribute to housing shortages and rent increases.

I commend Lancaster City Council’s recent unanimous vote to limit short-term rentals in the city. The plan does not eliminate short-term rentals. They may continue to exist in commercial and mixed-use districts. Those currently licensed in residential districts may remain, but licenses for new ones will not be issued. It is a fair plan that takes into account the common good of the city and its neighborhoods.

James Mummert

Lancaster