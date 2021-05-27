The U.S. Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, became the latest “crime of the century.” Videos and reports have clearly shown how some invaders came with the intention of blocking Congress’ acceptance of the certified 2020 electoral votes, hanging Vice President Mike Pence and killing lawmakers.

At least 138 police officers were injured, some severely. Lawmakers and staff in the U.S. Capitol had to barricade doors or run for safety.

Immediately after Jan. 6, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell stated his outrage over the attack and said, “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” Representatives and senators from both parties, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, offered similar views.

More recently, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House reached a bipartisan compromise that would create a commission to investigate and understand the events of Jan. 6 — not cover them up.

Even more recently, it has become clear that many Republicans have a short memory. McCarthy and McConnell pressured those in their party to vote against the creation of a commission. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., described the invaders as part of a “normal tourist visit.”

New York Times political columnist Thomas Edsall commented: “It is no wonder that Republican leaders in the House do not want to convene a truth and reconciliation commission to scrutinize the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The more attention drawn to the events of that day, the more their party has to lose.”

We live in “tribal” communities. No group is immune. This shows how unimportant facts and truth can be to some.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township