So sad. More than 435,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, and yet some people refuse to wear a mask when out in public. Why is being thoughtful so very hard?

My town has just two grocery stores nearby, and neither one keeps unmasked people out. Shop local? When I need groceries or things from a hardware store, I go east to the neighboring town, where the customers are masked.

Carol Heisey

Manheim