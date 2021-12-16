Your Dec. 9 LNP editorial (“Traffic jam”) covers many pertinent details about the very real traffic problem (at certain times of the day) on Fruitville Pike, at one of the entrances to The Shoppes at Belmont.

The backup is caused by vehicles waiting in a long line to get to Chick-fil-A. A reader commented on Facebook, “I can’t do Belmont. ... (It) gives me anxiety ... mainly for this reason.”

Your editorial ended by stating that “you have to navigate past long lines of Chick-fil-A-bound vehicles to get to Belmont’s other stores.”

All shoppers have a choice of entrances. We do not have to “navigate past long lines” to shop at our favorite stores in the plaza. There is another Fruitville Pike entrance to all the stores, via Belwyck Boulevard.

Surely the LNP Editorial Board knew that shoppers have a choice of entrances. Why didn’t you mention it?

Ginny Morse

Clay Township