It doesn’t matter what your political persuasion is; nobody was looking forward to another lockdown (“Pa. clamps down again in spike,” Dec. 11 LNP | LancasterOnline). But instead of complaining about, or touting the merits of, this move to combat the spread of COVID-19, can we all agree that taking positive action at this time is much more important than rehashing this argument yet again?

Skip the big-box stores and buy locally at small businesses. Take a day off from your supermarket and purchase directly from local farmers. Bundle up and sit outside for dinner and a drink — yes, it’s cold but humans can withstand an hour or so of mild discomfort to keep our restaurants alive. Tip your servers and kitchen staff as heavily as you can, and order takeout frequently if you can. Buy gift certificates to any and all small businesses for use in the coming year. Adapt your family gatherings to be outdoors.

And finally, just be nice to your loved ones and strangers —\!q it has been a really difficult year for everyone and a small act of kindness goes a long way. Be patient — the end of this national nightmare is near.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township