I’d like to add some information regarding saving money on prescription medications — compare pharmacies!
I get a mild antibiotic from Weis Pharmacy, 30-pill refills for $49.78. I recently switched to CVS Caremark (my Capital Blue Cross provider) where I can get 90-pill refills through the mail.
The cost for 90 pills was $248.95 — but three refills from Weis would get my 90 pills for $149.34, a savings of $99.61 compared with CVS! So understand, there is no consistency or logic when it comes to prescription drug costs.
CVS Caremark has over 20 times the revenue of Weis Markets, so you would think their purchasing power would allow CVS to negotiate better prices for medications than Weis.
Perhaps CVS does negotiate a better price, but it is maximizing shareholder value at the consumer’s expense. Shop around!
David Osborn
Manheim Township