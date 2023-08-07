On Independence Day, I was reminded of some of the phrases that our Founding Fathers included in a pair of key documents:

— The U.S. Constitution notes the need to “insure domestic Tranquility.”

— The Declaration of Independence describes “the pursuit of Happiness” as one of our “certain unalienable Rights.”

There are mass shootings and killings almost every day. I don’t call that “domestic Tranquility.”

How can anybody pursue happiness when there is so much sadness going on?

I wonder if our Founding Fathers aren’t turning over in their graves.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster