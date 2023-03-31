In response to the March 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “School shootings should go on A1,” I must say that I wholeheartedly disagree.

I am a firm believer that many horrific events are partially set in motion by young people and their desire to be “famous.” When something like this happens, the media jump on it and the name of the sadistic culprit is said over and over and over — which in itself is a sick sort of “celebrity.”

I would be more inclined to never say the name of anyone who causes such horror again — let them be forgotten, let them never be spoken of again.

Make it known that if you take a life or lives, if you cause chaos, if you do harm to innocents, your name will be scrubbed from the annals of time and you will be less than a memory.

I, personally, don’t ever want to waste a single breath on their name.

Adam Frederick

Manheim Township