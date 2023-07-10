During the Fourth of July holiday there was a series of outdoor active-shooter incidents across the United States, including in Philadelphia. These have included both active shooters at public events and seemingly random drive-by shootings.

What means can we employ for our safety while attending any outdoor event? These large gatherings are rich targets for any deranged perpetrator.

It seems unlikely that standard precautions such as metal detectors or security personnel were being used at some of the gatherings where the shootings took place. It is becoming apparent that by attending such events, you are putting yourself at risk for serious personal harm.

There do not appear to be solutions for public safety at spontaneous gatherings, which occur without permits and therefore have no safety precautions in place.

Every citizen and city in the U.S. is at risk.

Safety solutions are needed now.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island