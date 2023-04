In late March, a young father of two was shot and killed while trying to make an honest dollar driving for Uber in Lynwood, California.

Aaron Orozco, 38, was a U.S. Marine who had served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

It is a sad commentary on American society when a veteran can survive two war zones but cannot survive in a suburb of Los Angeles, one of America’s crime-ridden, Democratic-run cities.

John Wade

Paradise Township