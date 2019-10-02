Regarding the Sept. 9 letter “Faulty analogy used in letter”: Thank you for pointing out that people drive cars to work and trucks deliver commerce. Who knew (I ask facetiously)? “Do ... weapons play a similar role in American life?” If you don’t have any, you wouldn’t know.
Armed citizen: a right.
Driving: a privilege.
The writer completely missed the point of my Aug. 30 letter (“No outrage for traffic deaths?”). Assault weapons were mentioned, but weren’t the focus. Some commenters and the Sept. 9 writer took the words too literally. Others got the message. Remember, “drivers are the problem, not the vehicles”? I was dropping a hint that the shooters are the problem, not guns.
The letter writer says, “Drivers of cars and trucks must be licensed and carry insurance.” Not so. Only the ones driving legally. Nobody knows how many are driving illegally. They’re only checked when police stop them for something else. My insurance policy has an uninsured motorist clause. Why is that necessary if everybody is insured?
Idealogues put blinders or earmuffs on after they see or hear the word “gun.” They emote like their hair is on fire and (figuratively) run in circles, yelling and shouting. Too much knee-jerk reaction. Too many people talk like firearms experts when they never touched a gun. You wouldn’t listen to a layperson giving surgical instructions, would you?
I shouldn’t have to explain the intent of my letter to someone much more educated than myself but, evidently, there was a need.
Bob Reed
Colerain Township